Wang and Lavrov exchanged views on BRICS cooperation and Israel-Hamas war

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday (Jan 10) and talked about how Beijing and Moscow will work together to "enhance the international influence of Brics" and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

They talked about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and said that they would also increase communication and cooperation over the West Asian conflict in order to urge for a quick ceasefire and supply of humanitarian aid.

The readout of the conversation said: "China fully supports Russia, which assumes Brics chairmanship this year, in hosting a successful BRICS summit, and stands ready to make joint efforts with Russia to enhance the international influence of Brics, and lift BRICS cooperation to a new level."

Russia to host BRICS summit

In October, Russia will host the BRICS summit in the western city of Kazan under the slogan "Strengthening multilateralism for equitable global development and security".

Brics is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. It refers to an association of leading emerging markets. In 2010, South Africa had joined and the group in 2010. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates joined the organization on January 1, 2024.

Wang said that China and Russia should strengthen strategic communication, build more strategic consensuses and carry out more strategic cooperation on the future of mankind and the world as two responsible major countries.

Wang said that the China-Russia partnership of coordination for a new era has been exceptional under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past year.

Meanwhile, Lavrov said Russia is willing to work with China to promote BRICS cooperation to achieve greater results.

China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that Wang will travel to Africa and visit Egypt, Tunisia, Togo and Cote d'Ivoire from January 13-18.

The visit will mark the 34th consecutive year in which the foreign minister has gone to Africa for their first overseas trip of the year, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference.

Wang will also visit Brazil and Jamaica from Jan. 18-22, Mao added.