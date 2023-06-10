Viral moment: Women head for a girls' night out in wedding dresses | WATCH

Recently, the video of a 'girls' night out' from the United States is doing rounds on social media, all thanks to their odd choice of outfit.

A Texas family, while breaking the classic norm of tucking away radiant wedding dresses in the closet, finally decided to put them on and flaunt them at dinner. The video the mother, her four daughters and two daughters-in-law, has taken the internet by storm serving major mom-daughter fashion goals.

The video, which has already garnered more than 5 million views, was shared on Instagram by Alexis Houston.

While sharing the video, she wrote, "We decided that the most expensive dresses we owned deserved to be worn & enjoyed for more than just one day in our lives we’ve decided to make this a yearly tradition."

"We met together before the dinner to tape each other into our dresses," she added.

Reflecting on her experience and the reactions she and her family members received from the bystanders, she said, "I’ve been asked what the response was from the people around us. Well, we were recorded on phones, complimented, asked what the occasion was and asked to be taken photos with. Can’t say we didn’t enjoy the attention. Side note: Kate’s not married and Mom lost her wedding dress so there’s that," she further added in the caption. What prompted the women to wear wedding dresses for dinner? Terri Bonin, mom to 11 children (5 sons and 6 daughters), while sharing the idea behind the unique choice of outfit, told People magazine that one day her daughter shared an Instagram reel on their family chat group in which a woman jokingly remarked with sarcasm on the things that women can do to their wedding dresses, which prompted all of them to wear their gowns to their monthly dinner.

Bonin said that when they all headed out, people were very surprised and it did cause quite a stir among the diners, "It was hilarious! We unknowingly picked the busiest night to go to Market Street. A local high school was celebrating graduation on the grounds. We felt a little bad about stealing the show, but we really didn't know there would be a graduation there. The valet guys parked us for free," People magazine quoted her as saying.

She further said that she had lost her wedding dress but her daughter Sydnie, loaned her high school prom dress which fit her perfectly.

Netizens react to the video "I wear mine every year on our anniversary - it's too expensive of a dress to not wear it!" commented a user.

Another said, “I wore mine to the local mall after our ceremony to take photobooth pictures and honestly felt like such a princess. Little girls were calling me a princess, and I got to twirl around in my dress, and it was very special to look back on. Told my hubby we’ll be doing this on our anniversary, and he’s very excited to see me in my dress.”

“I gave mine to another bride who couldn’t afford a dress. And I think she gave it to another person. I don’t know where it reached now, but I hope it gives them a good and happy day to whomever have it,” commented a user.

“And you can all still fit in your dresses!” a user jokingly remarked. “Umm. This is so fun,” wrote another.

