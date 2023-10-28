Video: Man dragged out of Hillary rally after question on Bill Clinton's visit to Epstein's island

A man was dragged out of a Hillary Clinton rally after bombarding the former US Secretary of State about Bill Clinton's trips to Jeffrey Epstein's island. Alex Rosen (23), who has been described in media reports as an 'independent journalist', 'anti-vaccine activist' and a man who 'prides himself on catching paedophiles' repeated shouted questions at Clinton as she was on stage. He himself has uploaded video of the incident on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Rosen (23) was present at a rally at which Hillary Clinton was campaigning for Democrat Mayoral candidate Shiela Jackson Lee in Houston, Texas.

At the start of the video which has been shot by another person present at the scene, Hillary Clinton can be seen talking on the stage when suddenly, Rosen rises from his seat in the crowd and shouts, 'Hey, Hillary. Why did your husband visit Epstein Island 26 times?'

He apparently repeats the question while gesticulating animatedly, trying to make his way towards the stage. However, security personnel swoop in to stop Rosen to remove him from the scene. He sits down on the floor to make it hard for them to remove him, at which point, the security begins dragging him, holding his shirt and legs.

Also Read | Trump civil fraud case: Ivanka Trump told to take witness stand

The crowd, initially annoyed by the disruption of the rally, soon raises a chorus of "Shiela, Shiela!" drowning out Rosen's voice. The chantings continue as he is removed from the scene by security personnel.

Watch | US: Trump’s second lawyer pleads guilty to poll fraud case × He soon gets up on his feet as security personnel escort him towards the exit. And as he walks, he can be heard expressing his dissatisfaction at United States' financial aid to Ukraine and even Israel.

"I was DRAGGED OUT of a Hillary Clinton rally for asking about Bill’s trips to Epstein island!" wrote Rosen in his post on X. I was DRAGGED OUT of a Hillary Clinton rally for asking about Bill’s trips to Epstein island! pic.twitter.com/ygqBJAdDR9 — Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) October 27, 2023 × At the time of publishing of this story, the video had garnered more than 2.6 million views, thirty-five thousand likes and nearly ten thousand reposts.