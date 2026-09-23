/AI helped with documentation, fraud prevention: Vinay Malhotra of VFS technologies

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Strategic Global Partnerships at VFS Technologies, said that AI have helped significantly with compliance in documentation and tourism by automating repetitive tasks. He said that while people are using AI to fudge the system, VFS Technologies was using AI to tackle synthetic documentation and deepfakes.

Vinay said VFS had recently introduced IDP ( Intelligent Document Processing), which uses Generative AI to handle the high volumes of supporting documents required for visa applications more efficiently and consistently. The IDP solution was created in collaboration with the Australian Embassy, and it operates under strict guardrails to maintain security and trust.

“We recently created a system called IDP, or intelligent document processing. What this system can do is, if you submit your passport application and you’ve tampered with the passport, the system can detect that something is wrong with the passport. If your flights and hotel details do not match, or there is a mismatch with an application, it will bring that out,” he said.

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Vinay also described VAYD, “Visa At Your Doorstep,” which brings visa-application services to homes, offices, hotels, and other locations using portable equipment described as a suitcase weighing 10–12 kilos.

The service is positioned for large groups, corporate movements, MICE travellers, weddings, medical patients, and people in far-flung areas. VFS said almost 20 governments approve the facility in India and that it has coverage in almost 22 cities in India.