US VP Kamala Harris says threats from within country harming America at home and abroad: Report

United States Vice President Kamala Harris weighed in on how the nation is being made weaker by the anti-democratic forces that have apparently emerged in the mainstream of American politics. As per Harris, such forces are also undermining the legitimacy of the country overseas. She described it as a major threat.

During an interview that was aired on Sunday on NBC News' "Meet the Press", Harris was asked a question related to the tragic 9/11 tragedy.

On September 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked jetliners crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

The US vice president was asked whether the threats from within the United States pose a risk equal to or greater than what the nation faced 21 years ago on 9/11.

During the interview, Harris noted the oaths of the office she had taken as a prosecutor, California's attorney general, a senator and vice president to uphold the Constitution "against all enemies, foreign and domestic — and we don’t compare the two."

She said, "It is very dangerous and, I think, very harmful. And it makes us weaker."

She added, "I think what it sends is a signal that causes people to question, 'Hey, is America still valuing what they talk about?'. I think that through the process of what we’ve been through, we’re starting to allow people to call into question our commitment to those principles. And that's a shame."

