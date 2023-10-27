US to send 900 troops to Middle East amid rise in attacks on its forces in Iraq and Syria

Around 900 more troops from the United States have arrived in the Middle East or are heading there to bolster air defences for the American military personnel amid a surge in attacks by Iran-affiliated groups, said the Pentagon on Thursday (Oct 26).

American and allied forces in Iraq and Syria have been attacked at least 16 times this month, said US officials. The update also comes a day after the Pentagon confirmed that a total of 21 US service members reported “minor injuries” following drone and rocket attacks on military bases in Iraq and Syria.

Rise in attacks

The latest attack, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told journalists, took place in the autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq on Thursday. However, “no casualties” were reported and “some minor damage to infrastructure.”

Since October 17, “US and coalition forces have been attacked at least 12 separate times in Iraq (and) four separate times in Syria,” said Ryder, referring to the international coalition against the Islamic State.

When asked who is behind the attacks, he said, “We know that these are Iranian-backed militia groups that are supported by Iran and of course, we hold Iran responsible for these groups.”

This comes as tensions soar over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the region. The attacks have led US troops to be constantly on alert. During a false alarm at Al-Asad air base in Iraq on Thursday, a civilian contractor died after a cardiac arrest.

“Between Oct. 17-18, 21 US personnel received minor injuries due to drone attacks at Al Assad Airbase, Iraq, and Al-Tanf Garrison, Syria,” Ryder said on Wednesday (Oct 25). He added, “All members returned to duty.”

US to send troops, warships and fighter aircraft

Following the recent attacks, the US, in addition to sending troops – whose number is now in thousands – also deployed warships and fighter aircraft to the region since the conflict erupted on October 7 which includes two aircraft carriers in a bid to deter Iran and Iran-backed groups.

Since the beginning of the war, Washington has been one of the biggest supporters of Israel with multiple high-ranking US officials, including President Joe Biden visiting the country in a show of support.

Earlier this week, the US media also reported how the US military was taking new measures to protect its Middle East forces during this rise in attacks, the responsibility for a few of which has been claimed by Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iranian-backed militias.

A report by Reuters citing officials also said that the US is ramping up monitoring from guard towers on its military facilities; increasing security at base access points and increasing operations to counter potential incoming drones, rockets and missiles.

The US also plans to deploy a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and Patriot missile batteries, said the news agency. There are around 2,500 American troops in Iraq and some 900 in Syria as part of efforts to prevent a resurgence of IS.