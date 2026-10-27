/US midterms 2026: Secretaries of state and attorneys general who could shape 2028

US Midterms 2026 is scheduled for Nov 3. State secretaries of state and attorneys general are positioned to heavily shape the 2028 U.S. presidential election cycle, both through their direct oversight of voting logistics and through their roles as chief legal officers. At the federal level, high-profile cabinet figures like Secretary of State Marco Rubio are already emerging as major frontrunners for the 2028 presidential ticket itself. This also becomes important as US President Donald Trump has offered $1 million for tipoffs that lead to voter fraud convictions.

As Trump’s Secretary of State, Rubio holds one of the highest profiles in the administration. According to early polling from USA TODAY and Harvard CAPS/HarrisX, Rubio is widely viewed as a premier rival to Vice President JD Vance for the 2028 Republican nomination, drawing strong support among GOP voters.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche: He is positioned at the apex of federal law enforcement, the permanent US Attorney General will set the tone for federal investigations and legal interpretations heading into the next election cycle.

Georgia (Tim Fleming or Penny Brown Reynolds): The race to succeed Brad Raffensperger will decide whether a Republican or Democrat oversees election administration and certifies results in one of the country's most intense battleground environments.

Michigan, Nevada, and Arizona: Across the 2026 midterm cycles, these critical battlegrounds are deciding chief election officers whose rules on mail-in ballots, voter identification, and certification protocols will dictate how the 2028 Presidential Election is administered.

Missouri, North Carolina, and Oregon: These states have their own Secretary of State Elections in 2028, bringing fresh political scrutiny to how local offices are managed ahead of the vote certification.

State attorneys general wield massive legal influence, defining "the intersection of law and public policy" by bringing lawsuits against federal regulations or defending state-level voting constraints. With Democratic AG Dana Nessel term-limited, control over this office is a major priority for both parties and Democratic Party's Eli Savit is up against Republicans Doug Lloyd). The winner will play an instrumental role in either litigating or protecting local voting frameworks leading into 2028.

Kansas (Kris Kobach): As a prominent conservative legal voice, Kobach’s litigation strategies against federal policies serve as a blueprint for conservative state AG networks.