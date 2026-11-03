/US midterm elections 2026: Why results may take longer in some US states

Voting in the US midterm elections will conclude on November 3, but counting could continue for days in several states. While election officials will begin releasing results after polling stations close, the initial figures may not include every eligible ballot.

The difference lies in state election laws. Some allow mail-in ballots to arrive after election day, while others require additional time to verify signatures and process ballots before including them in the final tally.

California, Nevada allow late-arriving ballots

California allows mail ballots postmarked by November 3 to arrive until November 10. Officials must verify signatures on ballot envelopes and process provisional ballots before completing the count. The state's 58 counties have 30 days to complete their official canvass.

Nevada has a similar provision. Mail ballots postmarked by election day can arrive until 5 pm on the fourth day after the election. A Clark County audit of the 2022 midterms found that more than 80,000 mail ballots arrived on election day and during the following four days. Officials said resources were focused on polling centres before mail ballot processing resumed.

Arizona and Pennsylvania face different challenges

Arizona requires all ballots to reach election officials by 7 pm on election day. However, early ballots dropped off on November 3 still need to undergo verification before tabulation. Officials can continue processing them in the following days. A new option allowing voters to show identification when dropping off ballots could reduce the verification workload in 2026.

Pennsylvania has a different constraint. State law prevents officials from opening mail ballots before 7 am on election day, leaving them to process large volumes while also managing polling stations.

Other states have extended deadlines

Washington allows eligible mail ballots to arrive until the day before certification, 21 days after a general election. Illinois has a 14-day receipt window, while Alaska allows up to 10 days for ballots postmarked by election day.