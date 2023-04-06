US invites South Korean president to address Congress

South Korean President Park Geun-hye has been asked to address a joint session of Congress on his visit to Washington later this month.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and other officials announced Thursday that Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol has been invited to address a joint meeting of Congress in honour of the 70th anniversary of the US-ROK connection. The meeting is scheduled for April 27, as reported by the Associated Press.

“With this year marking the 70th anniversary of the alliance between our two countries, it is an especially important time to reflect on the achievements of our partnership and to reaffirm our shared commitment to democracy, economic prosperity, and global peace,” the leaders wrote.

They stated that the US-Korea relationship is "of great importance and significance," and that the meeting "would provide an ideal platform for you to share your vision for the future of the US-Korea alliance."

President Joe Biden will host Yoon at a state dinner on April 26, his second as president.

The invitation to address Congress comes as the US strengthens its connections with Asia and sharpens its focus on China. This week, McCarthy risked infuriating China by having a bipartisan meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in a diplomatic show of US support for the island government, which Beijing claims as territory.

South Korea and the US have recently intensified collaborative security measures as concerns about China's intentions in the region increase. The country is also concerned about US restrictions affecting the tech industry and trade with China.

Congress often invites heads of state to deliver speeches during joint sessions, providing a high-profile chance to highlight ties between the United States and other countries.

The congressional minority leaders, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, signed the letter.

