US Fed hits pause on rate hike but warns of another increase later this year

The US Federal Reserve has decided to hit pause on the interest rate increase, a decision taken after two days of deliberation at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. While interest rates remain at a 22-year high between 5.25-5.5 per cent, the Fed forecasted an additional rate hike before the end of the year to bring down inflation.

Since March last year, the Fed has been pursuing a super-aggressive strategy of rate hikes to thwart consumer and business demands in a battle against price pressures that have become the Achilles heel for the federal agency.

Economists believe that keeping interest rates high makes it costlier for people to borrow money. With borrowing getting expensive, consumers are forced to spend less. When spending declines, there is a fall in demand. It is therefore postulated that weakening demand will eventually reduce the price of goods.

Immediately after the widely expected announcement, oil prices fell about one per cent. The long-lasting effects of the pandemic and war in Ukraine such as the disruption in the global supply chains and commodities markets, leading to a slowdown in the global economy and massive inflation worldwide have caused the Fed to routinely hike the rates.

However, Wednesday's halt could be the lull before the storm as FOMC members left the median projection for interest rates between 5.50 per cent and 5.75 per cent, keeping alive the possibility of another quarter percentage point hike before year-end.

(More updates to follow)