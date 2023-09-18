The Fed's policy paradox: Balancing interest rates and demand

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Despite more than five percentage points in interest rate hikes, the Federal Reserve has seen little evidence of a downturn in US demand. Central banks need to consider the effects of their policies on the supply side of the economy, an idea that has recently gained traction among policymakers and fed observers.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos