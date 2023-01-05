US: Family of eight found dead in Utah home

City officials walked in on a horrific scene in an Enoch city home in Utah where they found eight people dead of gunshot wounds, including five minors. The officials had been called to the home to conduct a wellness check Wednesday. They ended up discovering the bodies of three adults and five minors inside the home.

Rob Doxey, Enoch City Manager, confirmed the victims were members of a family.

“We don’t know why this happened and we’re not going to guess, we’re going to continue the police investigation in the home, going through all the details they can, making all the information available they can divulge from what’s happened inside. And we will have more information as it comes forward,” Doxey said.

Utah officials confirmed that there is no threat to the public since they do not believe there are any suspects at large.

“At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are any suspects at large. This investigation is still active and more information will be provided at a later time,” police said in a release.

A letter sent by the Iron County School District has identified five of the victims as students within the district. The police hasn't identified any of the victims.

“It’s hard to describe in words, the emotions that are going through the people that live here. We all know this family. Many of us have served with them in church, in the community, or gone to school with these individuals,” Doxey said.

(With inputs from agencies)

