US embassy in Colombia warns visitors about dating apps after deaths of eight Americans in two months

The US Embassy in Colombia on Thursday (Jan 11) warned American visitors to the South American country to be cautious while using dating apps. In a statement, the embassy said that it was aware of eight suspicious deaths of private US citizens in Medellin between Nov 1 and Dec 31 last year.

"The deaths appear to involve either involuntary drugging overdose or are suspected homicides. At this time, it is not believed these deaths are linked as each involved distinct circumstances, however several of the deaths point to possible drugging, robbery, and overdose, and several involve the use of online dating applications," the statement said.

"According to the Tourism Observatory of the District Personnel of Medellin, the number of thefts committed against foreign visitors (excluding Venezuelans) increased 200 per cent in the third trimester of 2023 compared to the previous year and violent deaths of foreign visitors increased 29 per cent. Most of the 2023 violent death victims were US citizens," it added.

The embassy said that criminals use dating apps to lure victims to meet in public places including hotels, and bars and then later assault and rob them. Numerous Americans in the country have been drugged, robbed and even killed by their Colombian dates.

"US citizens should be vigilant, maintain heightened situational awareness, and incorporate strong personal security practices into their activities," the embassy further said.

The embassy advised US citizens to take precautions such as meeting strangers in public places and avoiding isolated locations; they should inform their friends or family members about their plans.