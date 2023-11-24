Sugar dating makes 61-year-old 'sugar daddy' blind after woman, 26, throws detergent

A woman in the Texas state of the US was arrested after she reportedly damaged an elderly man's apartment and allegedly poured detergent over his eyes. The man, according to the New York Post, subsequently lost his vision.

Sugar dating went awry: What happened?

According to reports, the woman, identified as 26-year-old Kaley Renae Medina met the 61-year-old man over a 'sugar daddy' dating app. In online dating culture, a sugar daddy is a rich older man who lavishes gifts on a young woman in return for her company or sexual favours. It's part of sugar dating, also called sugaring, a pseudo-romantic transactional sexual relationship.

Transactional ties are linked by way of money, gifts like designer goods, or other material benefits in exchange for companionship or a dating-like relationship.

Also watch | The latest dating trend in town: Girlfriend effect, explained | World News | WION × According to a report by WOAI-TV, the woman had a dinner date earlier in November after meeting over Seeking dating app. Over this online platform, young women look up to meet older, wealthier men.

The man later claimed that while the first dinner with the girl went alright, she showed up unannounced late in the night at his apartment this Tuesday.

Police said, "They talked and drank some wine when suddenly she asked him for $2,000. He told her that he didn’t have that kind of money, and she freaked out."

The girl then allegedly destroyed his flat-screen TV, entertainment system, a painting and then damaged several walls.

Woman ran away with iPhone, hair dryer: Police

When the man purportedly asked Medina to stop destroying his home, she allegedly threw laundry detergent over his head. This, the police said, burned his eyes and blinded him.

According to the police, the woman then snatched her former date's iPhone, passport, surveillance camera and a hair dryer before fleeing.

The man, according to police, then crawled outside and cried for help. He was taken to a local hospital with chemical burns to his eyes and cuts on his legs.

Upon investigation, the accused Medina was arrested soon after.