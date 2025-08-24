/US ambassador slams France’s ‘lack of action’ on antisemitism in letter to Macron

The US ambassador to France has written to President Emmanuel Macron to denounce his government's insufficient action against antisemitism, days after similar remarks from Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

US envoy Charles Kushner's letter to Macron was dated August 25, which he noted was "the 81st anniversary of the Allied Liberation of Paris, which ended the deportation of Jews from French soil" under Nazi German occupation.

In the letter, a copy of which has been obtained by AFP, he wrote: "I write out of deep concern over the dramatic rise of antisemitism in France and the lack of sufficient action by your government to confront it...

"In France, not a day passes without Jews assaulted in the street, synagogues or schools defaced, or Jewish-owned businesses vandalized," he added.

While "antisemitism has long scarred French life", the ambassador argued that hatred of Jews "has exploded since Hamas's barbaric assault on October 7, 2023," which triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

His remarks tally with those made by Netanyahu, who on Tuesday accused Macron of fomenting antisemitism, saying it had "surged" in France following the French president's announcement last month that he will recognise Palestinian statehood.

Macron's Elysee office was quick to hit back at Netanyahu, calling the Israeli leader's allegation "abject" and "erroneous".

But like Netanyahu, Kushner denounced Macron's criticisms of Israel over the war in Gaza and his planned recognition of a State of Palestine. Such moves, he said, "embolden extremists, fuel violence, and endanger Jewish life in France.

"In today's world, anti-Zionism is antisemitism -- plain and simple," the ambassador added.

"Surveys show most French citizens believe another Holocaust could happen in Europe. Nearly half of French youth report never having heard of the Holocaust at all.

"What are children being taught in French schools if such ignorance persists?"

France is home to Western Europe's largest Jewish population at around half a million people, as well as a significant Muslim community sensitive to the plight of the Palestinian people in Gaza.