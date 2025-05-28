UNRWA head criticises US-backed Gaza aid model, calls it ‘waste of resources, distraction from atrocities’

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) head on Wednesday (May 28) slammed the new US-backed aid model in Gaza following a day of chaotic distribution in the war-torn territory.

On Tuesday (May 27), thousands of Palestinians rushed to receive a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid distribution centre in Rafah in southern Gaza, which resulted in chaos, reported AFP.

The GHF was announced by the United States earlier this month and is in partnership with the United Nations. Israel has facilitated its efforts, saying that the model keeps supplies out of the Palestinian militant group Hamas’ hands.

Slamming the aid model, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said in Japan, “We have seen yesterday the shocking images of hungry people pushing against fences, desperate for food. It was chaotic, undignified and unsafe.”

“I believe it is a waste of resources and a distraction from atrocities. We already have an aid distribution system that is fit for purpose,” he said.

He added, “Meanwhile, the clock is ticking towards famine, so humanitarian (work) must be allowed to do its life-saving work now.”

This comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allowed a “basic amount of food for the population” aimed at preventing a “hunger crisis” in the Gaza Strip after a two-month-long aid blockade.

Israel has also launched “extensive ground operations throughout the northern and southern Gaza Strip,” as it seeks to defeat Hamas and free hostages.

“Israel will authorise the entry of a basic amount of food for the population to ensure that a hunger crisis does not develop in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli PM’s office said in a statement.

Such a crisis could derail its military objectives, it said, adding that Israel would “act to prevent Hamas from seizing this humanitarian aid.”

Tel Aviv claimed that its blockade — in place since March 2 — was aimed at forcing concessions from the Palestinian militant group Hamas.