Unprecedented spate in US shootings leave several dead, multiple injured 

In several shootings across the US, multiple people were killed and dozens injured. Gun violence was reported in Portland (Oregon), Houston (Philadelphia), Sacramento (California) and Washington, DC.

In Washington, DC, a six-year-old girl died in an attack late on Friday. In the incident, three men and two women were also injured, cops said.

Portland (Oregon) seems to have witnessed an unprecedented surge in gun violence and associated homicides in the past six months. On Saturday, the city saw around four shootings where two people were killed and seven injured, some critically.

Calling the rash of shootings, a 'pandemic', Mayor Ted Wheeler said he would push hard for more officers and resources for the Portland Police Bureau. The department lost 125 sworn officers last year and also faces news rounds of retiring officers in coming months.

In the Old Sacramento tourist district in Sacramento, California, two men were killed and four others were hospitalised with injuries in Friday night's violence, officials said.

In Philadelphia, a 27-year-old man was killed in gunfire in the city's East Falls neighbourhood around 2 am on Saturday, according to NBC Philadelphia.

It was one of several incidents reported in the city from Friday night to Saturday morning, the news station reported. In an altercation between two men in the city’s Queen Village neighbourhood, one person died.

In Maryland, cops fatally shot a 21-year-old outside a McDonald's restaurant after an 'armed standoff’, a news release from the Montgomery County Police Department said.

Incident occurred on Friday night when police officers responded to a call about a customer who ordered food but was not moving through the drive-thru lane at the McDonald's in Gaithersburg.

After spotting handgun in man’s car, additional officers were called to secure the area and McDonald's staff was evacuated.

An 'armed standoff' ensued, where cops tried to negotiate with the driver for 30 minutes. "Circumstances that are still under investigation led to officers firing their weapons and the driver was shot," the news release said.

Although officers tried to provide aid to the driver before being taken to a hospital, he was pronounced dead later, police said.

