UN Climate Change chief Simon Stiell warned on Tuesday that climate pledges of the countries will cut carbon emissions by just two per cent by the end of the decade from 2019 levels. The projected data is far short of the 43 per cent fall needed to limit warming to 1.5C.

An assessment of climate pledges shows only minor progress in reducing emissions this decade and the world leaders have not acted with sufficient urgency to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

Stiell said that the annual assessment of climate commitments shows they are "severely off track" as he called calling for climate talks in Dubai this month.

Climate change is evident in the form of rising global temperatures and disturbances in weather patterns, and now the UN said that the world is "failing to get a grip" on these climate-related issues.

The scientists believe that the pressure on world leaders to reduce planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions has never been greater despite the fact that they have failed to far. Global temperatures rising and 2023 is set to be the warmest year in human history.

The UN found that combined climate plans from nearly 200 nations would put the world on a path for 2030 carbon emissions just two per cent below 2019 levels. That is far short of the 43 per cent fall that the UN's IPCC climate panel.

"Every fraction of a degree matters, but we are severely off track. COP28 is our time to change that," said UN Climate Change chief Simon Stiell.

He called for climate talks in Dubai this month to mark a "clear turning point" for a world already wracked by increasing floods, heatwaves and storms.

What did the UN say?

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, warning that countries were not acting fast enough to avoid catastrophe.

"The world is failing to get a grip on the climate crisis," said U

"Inch by inch progress will not do. It is time for a climate ambition supernova in every country, city, and sector."