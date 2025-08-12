/Ukrainian $2,500 interceptor drone flying at 195mph to take down Iranian Shaheds

A Ukrainian firm has released a video of $2,500 interceptor drone that races at the speed of 195 mph, similar to a bullet train designed to counter Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones. The Ukrainian firm Wild Hornet's low-cost, high-speed interceptor drone is the fastest of the first-person-view drones. This compact air defence system is an alternative to the high-cost missile defence system. The firm released the video of the test flight of the drone on Monday, claiming it was faster and powerful than the Shahaed Drone.

Iranian Shaheed Drone has caused havoc in Ukraine, and intercepting them is a costly affair up to hundreds of thousands of dollars. According to the footage and performance reports, the drone possesses rapid acceleration and manoeuvrability. The affordability of these drones means they can be deployed in bulk, without exhausting the costly munitions. The announcement comes months after the Ukrainian drone industry has been trying to push the limit for interceptor drones.

Russia has ramped up the domestic production of Shahed, thus drastically increasing the number of Shahed that explode at once. It pairs them up with ballistic missiles to overwhelm the Ukrainian Defence. This tactic has made it difficult for machine gun squads, a core part of the air defence system, to counter these loitering munitions effectively.

Analysts claim this will significantly change the economics of warfare. Traditionally, attackers' low-cost drones have outmatched the defender’s expensive interceptors high cost. But Wild Hornet have claimed to match the speed, agility, and affordability, levelling the playing field in modern asymmetric warfare. President Vlodomyr Zelesky has set a goal to build 1,000 interceptors daily.