Ukraine war witness account: Indian students in Kharkiv put up a fight to reach borders for evacuation

Written By: Prashasti Satyanand Shetty WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Mar 02, 2022, 10:42 PM(IST)

Indian students in Rzeszow, Poland wait before their departure to India Photograph:( ANI )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Many students are still trying to reach a safe place away from Kharkiv which is about an hour away from Russian borders.

As the situation in war-torn Ukraine is turning for the worse, Indian students stuck in Kharkiv have been advised to move to Pesochin according to the latest advisory issued by the embassy in Ukraine. Russia is pounding Kharkiv as part of its ongoing invasion.

Topics

Read in App