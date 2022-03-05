Ukraine invasion: Parents of Indian student reveal that missiles are falling near hostels

As the conflict intensifies in Ukraine, students have been struggling to move out of the embattled country. Meanwhile, parents of an Indian student stranded in Ukraine have said that their son was living in bunkers. They further revealed that missiles were falling near his hostel.

"There was a missile that fell down near their hostel, so they are very afraid about their life. Now they are getting a shelter by their own way," said Shibu, father of student Ciran.

India is evacuating its citizens from neighbouring countries of Ukraine as the airspace of the country has been shut since Russia invaded it. The students have been advised by the government to move to the nearest countries from their place. These countries include Romania, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and others.

This comes in when three C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force, carrying 629 Indians from neighbouring countries of Ukraine, landed at the Hindan air base near New Delhi on Saturday morning.

Till date, the IAF has flown 10 flights to bring back 2,056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries, as part of Op Ganga, the IAF said in a statement.

Eleven more special civilian flights are also expected to land today with more than 2,200 Indians from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, according to reports.

So far, around 20,000 Indians have left the war-torn country since India issued its first travel advisories in mid-February.

More than 2,000 Indians are still stuck in Ukraine, the government said, adding that arrangements are being made to evacuate everyone.

