Ukraine invasion: Here is what we know so far

On Thursday, Russia launched a full-scale military attack on Ukraine. Air raid sirens rang out in downtown Kyiv as several cities across Ukraine were hit with what Ukrainian officials said were Russian missile strikes and artillery.

According to reports, citizens were seen rushing to underground metro stations to take shelter, as authorities declared martial law.

Key developments so far:

Russian President Putin meets with the security council of Russia, Putin calls Ukrainian authorities 'gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis’

Putin calls on Ukraine army to remove leadership in Kyiv

NATO secretary general says, Russia has shattered peace and bears complete responsibility for the cold blooded, illegal invasion. “We stand with people of Ukraine and it's right to choose its path.”

IOC urges all federations to cancel events in Russia or Belarus

EU agrees to freeze Putin, Lavrov assets over Ukraine: Diplomats

Debates on disconnecting Russia from SWIFT not removed from agenda, continuing, says Luxembourg foreign minister

Ukrainian troops deploy MRLS ‘grad’ in Kiev to provoke casualties among civilians: Moscow

Indian Ministry of External Affairs spoke to his Ukraine counterpart, emphasising its support of diplomacy and dialogue and also discussed about Indian nationals in Ukraine

Ban for Russian airlines to fly in Polish airspace to take effect from midnight: Polish government

Over 1,000 Russian servicement killed

Ukraine's Defence Ministry on Friday claimed that more than 1,000 Russian servicemen had been killed so far in the Ukrainian conflict.

"Russia has not suffered so many casualties during the fighting in any of its armed conflicts since its inception," the ministry said.

Russia says capture Black Sea island, to deploy paratroopers to guard Chernobyl site

A spokesman for Russia's defence ministry said on Friday said that the country will deploy paratroopers to help guard the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant near Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

'We have been left alone to defend our state': Zelensky

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that his country had been left on its own to fight Russia.

"We have been left alone to defend our state," Zelenisky declared in a video address to the nation made at the end of the first day of the Russian attack.

"Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid," he added.

Sanctions imposed

Several countries have retaliated with sanctions, both political and economic. These countries include - the US, UK, Taiwan, EU, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Germany

France says EU wants to cut all connections between Russia and global financial system

France's finance minister Bruno Le Maire on Friday said that the European Union (EU) wants to cut all links between Russia and the global financial system. During a meeting of European finance ministers, he said that the EU "wants to cut all the links between Russia and the global financial system."

"We want to isolate Russia financially... We want to dry up the financing," he further added.

Important things to know:

Russia's defence ministry says more than 200 people from Ukraine special units were eliminated on capture of Hostomel airfield

Ukraine's defence ministry says more than 1,000 Russian soldiers were killed so far in Ukraine conflict.

The Ukrainian military reports significant fighting in the area of Ivankiv.

Zelensky asks Europeans with 'combat experience' to fight for Ukraine.

Russian troops seized the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.



In Russia, police arrest thousands participating in 'anti-war' protests

Nearly 1,400 people were detained by Russian police during anti-war protests across the country after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to invade Ukraine, an independent monitor reported Thursday. "More than 1,391 people have already been detained in 51 cities," said OVD-Info, which tracks arrests at opposition rallies. According to the monitor, more than 700 people have been detained in Moscow and over 340 in Saint Petersburg, the second-largest city.