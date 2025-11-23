/Ukraine has shown ‘zero gratitude’? Here are the times Zelensky said ‘thank you’ for Trump’s efforts to end war

Amid the tensions over the 28-point peace plan in the Russia-Ukraine war, US President Donald Trump said that the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not expressed his gratitude for the efforts the American president has put in ending the war. This feels like deja vu, as when Zleneksy met Trump in the Oval Office in February, US Vice President JD Vance had said that if he had said "thank you" even once.



While Trump claimed Zelensky has shown "zero gratitude", here are all the times Zelensky has shown how grateful he was for the efforts.

On Friday (Nov 21), Zelensky, after a conversation with Vance and the US Army secretary, said, "I’m grateful for the attention and willingness to work together with us and our partners.”

“Ukraine has always respected and continues to respect US President Donald Trump’s desire to put an end to the bloodshed,” Zelensky added. In July, Zelensky said on X, "I am grateful to President Trump for his readiness to support the defense of our people’s lives.”