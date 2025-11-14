/Ukraine confirms Flamingo rocket strikes on Crimea, Zaporizhzhia. Know all about the long range cruise missile

Several Russian military infrastructure in occupied Crimea, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and other Russian territories were targeted in long-range strikes by Ukraine on Nov 13. Kyiv used domestically produced long-range weapons, including Flamingo and Bars missiles to hit the targets. The Ukrainian military said that the missiles hit an oil terminal, drone storage sites and a radar station among others. Command posts and depots in the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region were also targeted in the strikes.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the strike was carried out to degrade Russia’s military, logistical, and economic capabilities.

"To conduct complex strikes, Ukraine employs attack UAVs, loitering munitions, and various types of missiles. Last night, several long-range strike systems were launched, including the domestically developed Flamingo, Bars, and Liutyi (drones)," said the report released by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as per the Kyiv Independent.

The Morskoy Neftyanoy Terminal oil storage facility and a helicopter parking site were the main targets of the Ukrainian missiles in occupied Crimea.

While in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the target of Ukrainian missiles was an oil depot near Berdyansk and forward command posts of Russia’s 5th Combined Arms Army and the 127th Motor Rifle Division, according to the Kyiv Independent that cited the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The long-range cruise missile Flamingo

The indigenously developed long-range cruise missile Flamingo is capable of striking targets at 3,000 kilometres (1,864 miles).

The production of the domestically produced weapon has eased Kyiv's dependence on Western partners, who have been slow in delivering adequate weaponry amid rising Russian offensives.