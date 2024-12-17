London

Advertisment

The British government Tuesday announced £35 million ($44 million) in aid to repair Ukraine's energy grid battered by Russian strikes and help Ukrainians confront freezing winter weather.

Some £20 million will be allocated to try to restore the power network and protect Ukrainian infrastructure, a UK government statement said.

A further £15 million will be made available to "provide lifesaving humanitarian support to the most in need as temperatures in Ukraine plummet".

Advertisment

Russia launched one of its largest missile attacks ever in the early hours of Friday, once again targeting war-torn Ukraine's energy grid.

Watch | Polio Vaccination Team Attacked In Pakistan, At least One Policeman Killed

Advertisment

The attack "severely damaged" some Ukrainian power plants, the Ukrainian DTEK power provider said and knocked out electricity to thousands of people.

"As Putin's oil revenues continue to fuel the fires of his illegal war, Ukrainian families are enduring cold, dark nights, often without heating, light or electricity, targeted by Russia's relentless missile attacks," said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"But these systematic attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure will not grind Ukraine down. It will only deepen our resolve and support," he added.

Russia has conducted at least 11 large-scale strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the year, Kyiv says, with Ukrainians now enduring their third winter at war.

The UK government also sanctioned energy companies 2Rivers DMCC and 2Rivers PTE LTD, which are "key lynchpins in enabling the trading" of Russian oil, the government said.

Starmer further announced additional crackdowns on Moscow's so-called "shadow fleet" of oil tankers which bypass Western sanctions.

The latest round of sanctions targets 20 ships.

Also read | Europe's destruction, contact with aliens: Here's what Baba Vanga predicted for 2025

The UK government said it has now sanctioned more than 100 ships for transporting Russian energy, leaving tankers "idling uselessly outside ports" and "costing Putin and his war efforts millions in wasted funds".

EU countries last week agreed to blacklist around 50 more oil tankers in their 15th package of sanctions since Moscow's 2022 full-scale invasion.

The UK has also agreed to work with Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Finland, and Estonia to request proof of insurance from suspected shadow vessels in the Baltic and North Sea.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.