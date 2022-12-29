UK patients get 'you have lung cancer' text instead of Christmas wishes; clinic apologises

Several patients in the United Kingdom (UK) were shocked after they received a text message on Christmas Eve from a doctor's surgery that they have advanced lung cancer instead of wishing them Merry Christmas.

"Diagnosis -- Aggressive lung cancer with metastases. Thanks," the text message from the Askern Medical Practice, near Doncaster, South Yorkshire, read, according to a report by The Sun on Wednesday. The message added one of the doctors at the clinic asked the patients for DS1500- a form that patients with a terminal illness used to claim benefits.

Twenty minutes later, Askern Medical Practice issued an apology saying, "Please accept our sincere apologies for the previous text message sent. This has been sent in error."

"Our message to you should have read. We wish you a very merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," the fresh message added.

Chris Reed, one of the recipients of the lung cancer message, told The Sun that he had been waiting for his lung cancer test results.

A property developer by profession, Reed, 27, said his partner started crying when the text message on Christmas eve came. He tried calling the clinic but the lines were jammed. Reed then visited the clinic and was reassured by a doctor that his results were negative.

The Askern Medical Practice has not issued any comment so far.



