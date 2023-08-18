UK: Man charged with stabbing two people during Indian Independence Day celebrations in London

The Metropolitan Police, on Thursday (August 17), released a statement saying that a Sikh man in his 20s was charged with stabbing two people during a community event in Southall, west London.

The statement further added that 25-year-old Gurpreet Singh was charged with several offences as he appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court, London.

The charges on him included a count of attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, two counts of GBH with intent, one count of affray, one count of threats with a bladed article, and two counts of possession of a bladed article, the police said on Thursday as per news agency PTI reports.

Singh, who has been remanded to custody, has been asked to appear at Isleworth Crown Court in London on September 14.

The incident reportedly took place during a community event which was related to India's Independence Day in Southall on Tuesday (August 17) night, some videos of which reportedly also emerged on social media showing a clash involving some pro-Khalistani extremists and police officers chasing suspects.

"I recognise the enormous concern this incident will have caused, both in Southall and in the Sikh communities around London and further afield, in what was an otherwise largely peaceful and celebratory event,” said Metropolitan Police Superintendent Sean Lynch, responsible for neighbourhood policing in Ealing, west London.

“Our urgent investigation continues. We are aware of footage circulating on social media, with people also commenting on what they think happened. We would urge people to avoid echoing or adding to the speculation. Fortunately, none of those injured were seriously hurt and there were no fatalities," he said.

As per PTI reports, another man who was in his 20s was also arrested at the scene but was later released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The police also said that a female officer at the spot, who was involved in detaining one of the aggressors, sustained a small wound in her hand but did not require medical intervention.

The probe into the matter is being conducted by Met Police detectives from West Area CID. A Section 35 Dispersal Order authorised to disperse crowds in the area has since been lifted.

Recently, several incidents, and protests, have been reported in many countries related to pro-Khalistani activists like the United States, Australia and Canada.

Khalistani protests fizzle out amid tight security in US

Security was tightened outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC in the wake of protests called out by Khalistani supporters on Indian Independence Day (August 15). Several police personnel were deployed outside the embassy along with makeshift barricades.

Last month, Khalistani supporters allegedly attempted to set fire to the Indian consulate in San Francisco. There was no major damage nor any injuries and police launched an investigation.

“The US strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the US is a criminal offence," US Department of State Spokesperson, Matthew Miller wrote in a post on X.

(With inputs from agencies)





