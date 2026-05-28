/UK heatwave: Londoners urged not to call 999 unless it is a 'life-threatening' emergency

soared to a record high not seen since the COVID-19 pandemic. Handlers received 8,121 calls linked to heat-related issues as temperatures touched 35.1 degrees Celsius in the megacity. Now, emergency responders are urging people only to call 999 in life-threatening situations. The service saw its sixth-busiest day ever, with a record number of calls from 2 pm until midnight. People are complaining of dizziness, fainting and difficulty breathing due to the extreme heat, as London recorded its hottest May day on Monday (34.8 °C) and then again on Tuesday (35.1 °C).

Alison Blakely, deputy chief paramedic at London Ambulance Service, told The Independent, "We continue to be extremely busy with yesterday being our busiest day since the height of the pandemic." She added that since the heat is expected to persist for the rest of the week, people should "drink plenty of fluids, avoid excess alcohol, stay out of the sun between 11 am-3 pm and check in on those who are vulnerable, including those over 65, young children and those with pre-existing health conditions."

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Heat health alerts

Forecasters say that it could cool down slightly in the coming days. However, heat health alerts, issued for an increased danger to health, would be extended for 24 hours. Amber alerts have been issued for the South West, South East, London, East and West Midlands, and the East of England will remain in place until 5 pm on Thursday, with yellow heat-health alerts for the North West and North East. Amber alerts mean that health care services will be in demand in these places and that individuals aged over 65 years or those with pre-existing health conditions face a higher risk.

Cardiac and respiratory health issues