UK govt will call elections in Northern Ireland 'within 12 weeks'

Following a deadlock between the UK and local politicians over post-Brexit trade regulations, the British government announced on Friday that elections in Northern Ireland would be called within 12 weeks, for the second time since May.

Prior to a deadline on Friday to resume a power-sharing devolved government, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris announced that negotiations with the UK province's contentious political groups had not resulted in a breakthrough.

"As of earlier today, an executive can no longer form and I am duty-bound by law to call new elections to the Northern Ireland Assembly... as soon as practicably possible and within 12 weeks," he said in a statement.

Heaton-Harris told reporters that he would have more to say next week after meeting with local election officials "to discuss operational considerations to inform my decision about the election date."

The UK minister maintained that he had no other choice despite the fact that political parties in Belfast opposed having a second election in less than a year.

Since the pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) broke power-sharing in February over its vehement opposition to the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol dictating post-Brexit trade regulations, the province has been without a devolved administration for nine months.

Also Read: Wall Street's upswing lifts global and European markets while oil prices decline

It wants the agreement, which effectively puts Northern Ireland in the customs union and single market of the European Union, to be completely revised.

Jeffrey Donaldson, the head of the DUP, justified the position taken by his party, saying the protocol "harms our economy, harms our people and prevents us getting access to medicines and other vital supplies."

(with inputs from agencies)

