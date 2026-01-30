/UK China business deal 'very dangerous', says Trump amid Starmer's visit to Beijing

After Britain and China called Thursday for a “strategic partnership” to strengthen ties between their nations, United States President Donald Trump warned Prime Minister Keir Starmer against doing business with China and called it a move not in the interest of UK. Responding to a reporter’s question on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s trip to China and the increasing business ties between the two countries Trump said, "Well it’s very dangerous for them to do that."

UK and China have been working towards breaking hostilities existing between the two countries for years. Starmer is the first British prime minister to visit Beijing in eight years.

Starmer hails meeting with Xi

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“In the current turbulent and ever-changing international situation ... China and the U.K. need to strengthen dialogue and cooperation to maintain world peace and stability,” Xi told Starmer at the meeting that lasted for 80 minutes.

The statement by Starmer seemed to be in response to U.S. president’s challenge to the post-Cold War order.

“working together on issues like climate change, global stability during challenging times for the world is precisely what we should be doing," Starmer further added.

Allegations of Chinese spying in Britain, China’s backing of Moscow in war against Ukraine and the crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong, the former British colony that was returned to China in 1997 has for long been the major issues for acrimony between both the countries.

“A consistent, long-term, and strategic partnership that will benefit both countries," is what will benefit UK said Starmer, adding “The relationship is in a good place, a strong place."

Xi too said “China-U.K. relations experienced twists and turns in previous years, which was not in the interests of either country.”