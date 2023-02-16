'Ugliest form of racism': Israel's new law on citizenship for Arabs triggers criticism

Israel has passed a new law to strip the citizenship of Arabs convicted of terrorism and those who get financial aid from the Palestinian Authority (PA). Even as Arab representatives strongly opposed the legislation, the Israeli parliament cleared the law with an overwhelming majority (94 votes to 10) on Wednesday (February 15). Opposition politicians were among the lawmakers backing the legislation by the hard-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The legislation has expectedly sparked off criticism, with many saying it violates international law and would end up rendering people stateless. The members of parliament who voted in the bill's favour, however, say that such Arabs have betrayed the state. "Our enemies are not worthy of our citizenship and those who come to hurt the state of Israel are not worthy of living here," far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was quoted as saying by the news agency Reuters.

Hundreds of Palestinians and Israeli residents - living in the West Bank - are expected to get affected by the law. The issue was also reportedly raised in the parliament on Wednesday. The development follows a long spell of tensions in the West Bank amid raids against militants and attacks on Israelis. Fears are prevailing that the law may lead to a fresh escalation in the region.

Palestinian Authority (PA), which is internationally recognised, has been funding families of slain Palestinians or those arrested for attacks on Israel. It is viewed as social welfare by those who see prisoners as heroes of the struggle in the West Bank.

In East Jerusalem, which was annexed by Israel in 1967, a majority of Palestinians have a "permanent resident" status as opposed to full Israeli citizenship.

Responding to the new law, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry described it as "the ugliest form of racism".

(With inputs from agencies)



