UAE urges Israel to stop Jerusalem violence in rare rebuke 

The United Arab Emirates on Monday warned that any moves to change the historic identity of Jerusalem threaten peace, and called on Israel to put an end to violence following the latest clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in the city.

The statement was a rare rebuke of Israel by the UAE, which has welcomed tens of thousands of Israeli tourists and signed a slew of deals to strengthen bilateral ties since the administration of President Donald Trump brokered a historic and surprise deal to normalise relations between the two countries some seven months ago.

The UAE move laid the path for Bahrain and Sudan to also formalise ties with Israel.

The UAE Foreign Ministry said in a statement, carried on the Emirates' state news agency, that it was concerned over acts of violence committed by right-wing extremist groups in the occupied East Jerusalem.

The ministry called on Israeli authorities to assume responsibility toward de-escalation and putting an end to all aggressions and practices that perpetuate tension and hostility.

The UAE cautioned it was necessary to preserve Jerusalem's historical identity and maintain maximum self-restraint to avoid the region slipping into new levels of instability in a way that threatens peace.

The immediate spark for the unrest was Israel's decision to barricade a plaza outside of Jerusalem's Old City where Palestinian residents traditionally gather in the evenings during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan.

The move deepened Palestinian concerns about Israel's control over east Jerusalem, which is home to sacred Jewish and Muslim sites.

Hundreds of young Palestinians took to the streets each evening to protest the barricades.

Crowds hurled stones, firebombs and other objects at police, while officers used stun grenades and water cannons to disperse them.

The Israeli decision appeared to have been reversed on late Sunday, when the barricades were suddenly removed.

The violence had escalated to cross-border fighting between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas group.

