/UAE horror: Karnataka man goes missing, body found in 9 pieces inside car

A man from Karnataka’s Udupi district was allegedly murdered in the UAE in July, with his body later found cut into nine pieces inside the boot of a car, his brother said on Tuesday (Sep 22).

The victim, identified as Alwin, was working in the UAE and last spoke to his family around July 20, according to a report by The Times of India. Soon after, messages were sent from his phone claiming that he was unwell and resting.

However, Alwin’s family became suspicious because he usually communicated through voice notes and rarely sent typed messages, his elder brother said.

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“When we questioned him and asked him to make a call, there was no response after that,” the brother said, according to TOI.

Family raises alarm after losing contact

The family then contacted one of Alwin’s classmates in Sharjah. The classmate visited the apartment provided to Alwin by his company, where a watchman allegedly said that he had left for India.

The company’s human resources department also initially told the family that Alwin had travelled to India. However, his family said he had not returned to India.

The family subsequently checked his passport records and found that Alwin was still in the UAE. A missing-person complaint was then filed in Sharjah.

Body found inside abandoned car

According to Alwin’s brother, his body was found on August 12 inside the boot of his Toyota car. The vehicle had reportedly been abandoned on a road leading towards Oman.

The family alleged that Alwin had been stabbed in the chest and that his body was cut into nine pieces before being placed inside two bags.

His identity was confirmed through DNA testing using a sample from his son, who works with Nestlé, the brother said.

The family has since received Alwin’s death certificate but is still waiting for a copy of the FIR, according to his brother.