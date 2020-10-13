Two women may have had non-consensual surgery in US detention centre, Mexico says

Mexico has alleged that it identified two Mexican migrant women who may have had surgery performed on them without their consent while detained at a US immigration center in the state of Georgia.

The foreign ministry said that while being held at the Irwin center in Georgia, one Mexican woman was reportedly subject to gynaecological surgery without her approval and without receiving post-operative care.

In its statement, the Mexican foreign ministry said the woman was not subject to a hysterectomy -- a surgery to remove the uterus, adding its findings were based on actions taken by consular staff and interviews Mexican officials conducted at the center.

Officials were also verifying the case of a second woman who may have been subject to surgical intervention "without her full consent," without receiving an explanation of the procedure, or her medical diagnosis.

The ministry had last month said it had identified a woman possibly subjected to surgery in the center, but did not specify whether she had given her consent.

The ministry also said it is in touch with a lawyer about a possible class action lawsuit by Mexican women who have been detained at the facility.

In September, a complaint by a whistleblower nurse alleged medical abuse within the Georgia detention center, including unauthorised hysterectomies.

ICE Health Service Corps said in September that since 2018 only two people at the center were referred for hysterectomies, based on approved recommendations by specialists.