Erdogan calls Western policies towards Russia 'provocative', Putin threatens relook at grain deal

Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voiced his displeasure towards what he called the West's 'provocative' policies towards Russia. Erdogan's comment has come just when the European Union is thinking about a price cap on Russian gas.

Russia is a major supplier of natural gas to Europe and has been leveraging its position to exert political pressure on the continent in light of the Ukraine war. The EU has already imposed economic sanctions on Russia.

In order to cut Russia's revenue source, European countries are planning on a price cap on Russian gas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reacted angrily and has threatened 'no oil, no gas' to any country that decides to put price cap on Russian energy products. He was speaking at Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's far-east city Vladivostok.

Putin has also threatened a relook at the Ukrainian grain export deal. He said that he would contact Turkish President Erdogan to discuss amendment to the deal to decide which countries can receive grain shipments.

Ukraine is a major producer of grains and stoppage of grain exports has been said to potentially cause a global food crisis.

Deal to allow Ukrainian grain shipments to reach other countries was struck in July. Turkey and the United Nations had brokered the deal.

