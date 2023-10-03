Tube strikes: London’s RMT union plan October walkouts, rail passengers face fresh disruption

Rail passengers across the United Kingdom are likely to face further disruption this week as another wave of strikes are being planned by train drivers union Aslef and Tube workers union Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT).

The walkout of this week was timed by members of Aslef to cause disruption in the Conservative Party Conference. On the days of the strike, the unions will force 16 train operating companies to cancel all services.

Meanwhile, a ban on overtime on the days of non-strike by Aslef will further disrupt the network. So far, the union has called 13 one-day strikes amid its ongoing 16-month dispute over pay.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan stated, “While we regret having to take this action – we don’t want to lose a day’s pay, or disrupt passengers, as they try to travel by train – the government, and the employers, have forced us into this position.”

“Our members have not, now, had a pay rise for four years – since 2019 – and that’s not right when prices have soared in that time. Train drivers, perfectly reasonably, want to be able to buy now what they could buy four years ago,” he added.

Fresh strikes by London Underground workers

Meanwhile, fresh strikes were announced by London Underground workers in a dispute over working conditions and job cuts.

“Station staff have had enough of having their livelihoods threatened by job losses and attacks on their terms and conditions,” said union’s general secretary Mick Lynch, as reported by The Telegraph.

“Station staff have a vital role to play assisting vulnerable passengers access the network safely and ensuring that the Tube is a safe environment for passengers. These job cuts and attacks on conditions are going to lead to more unstaffed stations, temporary closures and rising passenger anger,” he added.

“TfL has had its budgets slashed but the savings made by these station staff cuts will be negatable and will lead to shortages that are unacceptable. This strike action will lead to the Tube being shut down and we call on Mayor Sadiq Khan to meet us urgently to discuss this matter,” he further stated.

The passengers of the National Rail were asked to expect “significant disruption” on strike days. It is also likely that the services will remain disrupted and start on the day immediately after.

The government has been criticised by the union for not being able to meet its negotiating team - assistant general secretary Simon Weller, general secretary Mick Whelan, and executive committee president Dave Calfe.

(With inputs from agencies)