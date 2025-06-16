Trump urges Israel and Iran to 'make a deal,' but says they may need to 'fight it out'

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (June 15) called on Israel and Iran to "make a deal"—but also suggested that the warring nations may “have to fight it out” first.

His statement comes as Israel and Iran continue trading direct missile strikes in a dramatic escalation of hostilities.

What did Trump say?

Speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for the G7 summit in Canada, Trump said: "I think it's time for a deal," adding, "But sometimes they have to fight it out, but we're going to see what happens."

When asked whether he had urged Israel to pause its ongoing air campaign, Trump refused to answer.

Earlier, in a cryptic message on his platform Truth Social, Trump claimed that "many calls and meetings now taking place" and expressed optimism that a peace deal could be achieved "soon".

They "should make a deal, and will make a deal," he wrote, without providing further details.

Did Trump veto Israel's assassination plot on Khamenei?

Citing a senior US official, AFP reported that Trump has reportedly also vetoed an Israeli plan to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Speaking to Axios, a US official said, "We communicated to the Israelis that President Trump is opposed to that. The Iranians haven’t killed an American and discussion of killing political leaders should not be on the table".

As per the Times of Israel, Israeli officials have labelled the reports "fake news". Denying the report, National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said it was "fake news," while Netanyahu's spokesperson Omer Dostri also called it "fake."

Escalating Iran-Israel tensions

This is the first time Israel and Iran have engaged in open, intense, direct conflict, breaking from decades of shadow war, proxy battles, and cyber operations. The situation has triggered alarm across global capitals, with fears that a broader Middle East war may now be underway.

The conflict erupted Friday (Jun 13), when Israel launched widespread strikes across Iran, reportedly killing several top military commanders and nuclear scientists and damaging key military and nuclear installations.