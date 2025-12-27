/Trump downplays Zelenskyy's optimism, says Ukraine peace plan means nothing without his approval

US President Donald Trump asserted in an interview with Politico that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's optimism about the 20-point peace plan is irrelevant without his approval. Trump also told the US media that he is going to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin “soon, as much as I want.” Zelenskyy is set to meet Trump in his Palm Beach residence on Sunday to discuss the peace plan. Trump said that there's a "good shot" at the resolution of Ukraine's conflict during the meeting.

“He doesn’t have anything until I approve it. So we’ll see what he’s got," said Trump to Politico. Zelenskyy said earlier this week that there were some disagreements with Washington over territory issues and NATO-related provisions. However, he said there had been an agreement on freezing the frontline and keeping the door open for joining NATO, as reported by Kyiv Post.

“Every meeting and every conversation brings us closer to the desired result,” said Zelenskyy.

Apart from showing that it everything depends on his approval, Trump shared a positive outlook about Sunday's meeting,“I think it’s going to go good with him. I think it’s going to go good with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” said Trump.

Russia, on the other hand, accused Zelenskyy on Friday of trying to sabotage the US-brokered plan to end the war. It had clearly opposed the meeting and specifically called out Europe for not being in favour of the US brokered 28-point peace deal. Moscow has no desire to abandon its territorial and security demands, specifically withdrawal from Donbas and legal renunciation of NATO ambitions.

The 20-point peace deal is the only material acknowledgement made by Ukraine to end the 3-year-long war. Apart from territorial concession and creating a demilitarised buffer zone in the east, the deal also seeks bilateral security guarantees from the US.