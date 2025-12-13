/Russia's 'Doomsday Radio' is transmitting unusually, sparking fear of impending World War

Russia's "Doomsday Radio" sent 15 cryptic messages this week. Three signals on Monday, eight more on Wednesday and a prolonged broadcast of faint music alongside extended bursts of Morse code. This is unusual because the "Doomsday Radio", aka “The Buzzer” broadcast, occurs once or twice a month, typically during a global crisis. Last time when the "Doomsday Radio" broadcast several times a week, it was during Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

What was the message of the transmission?

The Buzzer or UVB-76 broadcasted for more than three hours on Wednesday, starting at 1.07 am ET and finishing around 4.26 am, a series of cryptic phrases including PEPPER SHAKER, TRANSFER, PABODOLL, SPINOBAZ, FRIGORIA, OPALNY, SNOPOVY and MYUONOSVOD. These cryptic messages have no widely recognised meaning, which makes them even eerier.

Notably, on November 14, Russia's state media Izvestia, reported that the mysterious UVB-76 transmission went silent after reports of drone strikes in the nearby power stations in the area. Following the report, the station churned out messages which struck fear into the European nations. The November 17 message has reportedly carried the word LATVIA in it. There were six messages, one of which was NZHTI NZHTI 15854 LATVIA 5894 4167.

Why is Europe predicting a war?

If Russia attacks Latvia, which is a NATO country, then the UK, France, Germany and even the US will be obligated to join under Article 5 of NATO. It establishes the premise of collective defence in the case of an attack, which will lead to an all-out war. This could easily spill over to a nuclear war. The only end of a nuclear war is total annihilation.

The most prominent idea is that "the Buzzer/ UVB-76/ Doomsday Radio" is part of the Soviet-era "Perimeter" or “Dead Hand” system. It is a nuclear fail-safe mechanism, which posits that if Russia were ever destroyed due to nuclear attack, the buzzing signal will trigger a retaliatory nuclear attack.