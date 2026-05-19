US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (May 19) showcased the site of his new $400 million White House ballroom, a massive project that critics argue ignores voter frustration over the rising cost of living. The 79-year-old appeared in his element while guiding reporters through the construction zone. "This is a gift to the United States of America," Trump said, standing near yellow railings above a cavernous concrete basement. “This is all my money and donors' money. This is tax free.” While Trump insists the project is funded entirely by wealthy supporters and corporations despite its price tag doubling from an initial $200 million estimate, taxpayer funding remains a major point of contention.

Democrats are bitterly opposing a proposed $1 billion security allocation of public funds tied to the project, using the issue to attack Republicans ahead of November's crucial midterm elections. Trump emphasised the project's security features, explaining that the building features six underground storeys designed to house a hospital, research facilities, and military installations.

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"The ballroom becomes a shield that will totally protect what's going on downstairs," Trump said, adding that drones would "bounce" off the roof and noting the location would serve as a good site for snipers.

The developer's architectural tastes were also on display as he detailed how one facade of the ballroom is styled after ancient Greece, and another after Rome. However, opponents argue that taxpayers will ultimately bear the brunt of the cost. They contend that the ballroom, along with other capital refurbishments, is deeply tone-deaf as the war in Iran drives up consumer costs. The midterms, which will determine control of the US Congress, are less than six months away. Democrats are leveraging the controversy alongside a blunt comment Trump made last week, in which he stated, "I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation" regarding the Iran war, maintaining that stopping Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains his absolute priority.