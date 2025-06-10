/Trump is NOT selling his red Tesla, says he has 'a lot of locations' to park it

Amid the reports that Donald Trump was planning to get rid of his red Tesla, the US president said he has no such plans. The report came after Trump’s ugly feud with Elon Musk. During a press conference on Monday (June 9) in the White House, a reporter asked Trump if he was going to get rid of his Tesla.

“No, I may move it around a little bit,” Trump said.

Moreover, when he was asked where he would relocate the car, Trump said he had “a lot of locations.”

Further, Trump also clarified that he has no plans to discontinue Musk’s satellite internet - Starlink. In fact, Trump called it “a great service."

Also, Donald Trump was asked if he was planning to talk to Musk any time soon, to which Trump said, “Umm... I haven’t really thought about it actually. I would imagine he wants to speak to me. I think so! If I were him, I would want to speak to me.”

“Maybe he’s already called. You’d have to ask him. Ask him if he’s already called. But I’d have no problems with it,” the US president added while talking about his previous buddy.

Trump also said that he and Musk had a “good relationship” and he just wishes him “well,” “very well actually.”

Trump’s remarks came after the high-profile feud with Musk, once his ally and aide.

The entire drama started after Musk’s public criticism of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” after his resignation from DOGE.

Not only that, apart from a dozen posts on X, Musk even claimed that the US president is related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump and his 'beautiful' red Tesla



Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal, citing officials from the White House, reported that Trump is considering getting rid of his Tesla that he bought as part of a photo-op at the White House to promote Musk’s company. It was after a global anti-Musk protest and calls for a boycott of Tesla.

The report said that Trump could either sell the car or give it away. As per CBS, the car had been parked outside the West Wing for weeks and was there by yesterday evening.

Earlier, Trump had said that he spent “A lot of money” on his “beautiful” Tesla. He had also said that his White House team enjoyed taking turns driving it around the grounds.