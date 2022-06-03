Train derails in Germany; at least 4 killed

At least four people were killed after a train derailed in southern Germany.

The regional double-decker train was leaving the town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The town is popular as a ski resort in the Bavaria region of Germany.

The train was headed to Munich when it derailed just north of Garmisch-Partenkirchen. German authorities including the police and fire department have embarked on a rescue operation.

Police officials said the train had at least 60 passengers on board with thirty passengers injured and 15 of them undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

The rail line had been completely closed with emergency services operation underway. No details have been shared about the casualties yet.

However, according to a local paper, there were many school children on board the train. Regional trains in Germany have seen an increase in passengers of late after the German government introduced an all Germany public transit ticket for 9 Euros on June 1.

More than seven million tickets had been sold in the first week according to an association of German regional transport companies.

(With inputs from Agencies)

