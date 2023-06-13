Tour boat overturns during underground cave ride along Erie Canal in New York, one dies

A tour boat capsized in upstate New York Monday morning in an underground cave along the Erie Canal. According to CNN, a 60-year-old man died in the incident after being stuck under the capsized boat. A total of 29 people were aboard the boat, including 1 staff member from the Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride, the company that operates the underground boat ride service.

Lockport Fire Chief Luca Quagliano explained that the boat lost its balance and flipped over, tossing all people on board into the water. 16 people were rescued by the authorities whereas others navigated out of the water safely. Quagliano informed the media that 11 people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. According to reports, when rescue crews arrived at the scene, they found the boat overturned, with some individuals clinging to the vessel. No occupant was wearing life jacket The ill-fated boat, identified as a flat-bottom pontoon, had a designated capacity of safely accommodating up to 40 passengers. However, it was revealed that none of the occupants were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident. It remains uncertain whether the use of life jackets was mandatory during the tour.

Watch: New York city is sinking the way India's Joshimath did × The Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride, situated approximately 20 miles east of Niagara Falls near the US-Canada border, offers visitors a unique experience of traversing the Erie Canal through an underground cave. Described as a "trip of wonders" on its website, the attraction has captivated tourists by offering an otherworldly ride through the dimly lit waters of the cave, enhanced by sporadically placed electric lights. Lockport Mayor expresses shock This particular tour was part of a free "familiarization tour" organised by Destination Niagara USA, aimed at providing hospitality employees from the county with an opportunity to familiarise themselves with local attractions. Andrea Czopp, Chief Operating Officer of the group, confirmed the tragic turn of events during this annual initiative.