Top ten world news today: Suu Kyi party official dies, updates on Pope's Iran visit, and more

Aung San Suu Kyi party official dies in police custody; protests erupt across Myanmar

An official from the party of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi died overnight in police custody, reports say

Iranian media hails Pope-Sistani meeting as chance for peace

The historic meeting of Pope Francis and Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, one of Shiite Islam's top clerics, was well received across Iranian media

China urges US to remove 'unreasonable' curbs on cooperation

China urged the United States on Sunday to remove 'unreasonable' curbs on cooperation as soon as possible and work together on issues like climate change, while accusing Washington of bringing chaos in the name of spreading democracy

Black woman's arrest again brings police in New York under scanner

Police in the New York city of Rochester has again found its way to scanner and scrutiny after body-cam video showed them forcing a woman, holding her three-year-old daughter, to the ground and pepper-spraying her

Nepal’s Supreme Court annuls unification of NCP factions

In a surprise and unexpected decision, Nepal's Supreme Court on Sunday annulled the unification of the ruling Nepal Communist Party's factions and paved the way for them to be divided into two separate parties

IPL 2021 schedule announced: Narendra Modi Stadium to host playoffs and final - check full fixtures

The IPL Governing Council on Sunday announced the full schedule and fixture list for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 to be held in India

Chloe Zhao’s ‘Nomadland’ faces backlash in China as director's old interview resurfaces

Chloe Zhao made history at this year's Golden Globe by becoming the first woman of Asian descent to bag an award in the Best Director category for 'Nomadland'. Now, Chloe Zhao and her movie is facing backlash in China

Singapore builds floating solar farms in climate fight

Thousands of panels glinting in the sun stretch into the sea off Singapore, part of the land-scarce city-state's push to build floating solar farms to cut greenhouse gas emissions

Artificial Intelligence reveals current drugs may help combat Alzheimer's

Researchers have developed a method based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) that rapidly identifies currently available medications that may treat Alzheimer's disease

Swiss look set to approve ban on facial coverings

A far-right proposal to ban facial coverings in Switzerland was headed toward a narrow victory in a binding referendum on Sunday viewed as a test of attitudes toward Muslims

British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe freed by Tehran

Tehran has released British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, removing her ankle tag after a five-year prison sentence