Top 10 world news: Russians trying to evade Putin's conscription call, 77th UNGA updates, and more

Fly out, run to border, search self-harm: How Russians are trying to evade Putin's conscription call

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia will use all available means to protect its territory as he has ordered the nation's first partial mobilisation since World War II. Since the announcement, there have been several reports on how it has impacted the common people in Russia.

Russian invasion has caused $1 trillion worth of damage to Ukraine: Report

Almost $1 trillion worth of damage has been caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a government official in Kyiv claimed on Thursday as the war decimates the nation's economy.

LIVE 77th UNGA debate: Israeli PM Lapid may pitch two-state solution in UN speech

On the third day of the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, several prominent leaders are expected to make their statements.

Female news anchor 'refuses demand to wear hijab', Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi cancels interview

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi cancelled his interview with a veteran woman news anchor in the United States after she refused to wear a headscarf (hijab) for the scheduled interaction.

'Bended the law for personal gains': Former Chinese justice minister Fu Zhenghua sentenced to death

Chinese state media reported on Thursday that former justice minister Fu Zhenghua has been sentenced to death. Accused of taking bribes and “bending the law for personal gains”, the 67-year-old spearheaded high-profile graft probes during his tenure.

'Fedal' reunion confirmed at Laver Cup! Roger Federer to team up with Rafael Nadal in final professional match

Roger Federer is set to team up with his long-time rival and close friend Rafael Nadal in what will be his last professional tennis match in the opening day of the Laver Cup.

Explained: What is moonlighting? Why are IT companies against it?

Wipro has fired 300 employees as part of a strict stance against workers who moonlight. The company recently discovered 300 employees to be moonlighting and working for competitors, according to Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji, who added that such individuals had no place in the organisation.

After fleeing his sentencing, fugitive contractor in US navy’s worst corruption scandal arrested in Venezuela

Authorities have revealed that one of the largest fugitive contractors in the US navy’s worst corruption scandal has been arrested. The US Marshals Service said that Leonard Glenn Francis, nicknamed “Fat Leonard”, was about to board an aeroplane for another country when he was arrested.

Twitter has lost 9% of its 8,200 staffers since Elon Musk announced takeover

Since Elon Musk revealed his takeover offer, Twitter has lost around 9 per cent of its 8,200 employees. Many employees attribute their departures to the businessman's actions and public pronouncements.

In a miraculous rescue, lost Chinese man found 17 days after deadly earthquake

Following a severe earthquake, a Chinese worker cared for his injured coworkers before being lost in the mountains was found and rescued 17 days later. The 6.6-magnitude earthquake that devastated the southwest Sichuan province earlier this month resulted in at least 93 fatalities and the need to relocate thousands of people into makeshift camps.

These actors are 'the most handsome men' in the world, according to Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is undeniably one of the most charming and handsome personalities in Hollywood and the world too. But, did you know who's the most handsome man in the world, as per Pitt? It's Paul Neumann and George Clooney.