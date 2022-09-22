These actors are 'the most handsome men' in the world, according to Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is undeniably one of the most charming and handsome personalities in Hollywood and the world too. But, did you know who's the most handsome man in the world, as per Pitt? It's Paul Neumann and George Clooney.



During his recent interview with Vogue, the actor was asked to name the ''most handsome men in the world" from the past and present.



Picking from the past, Pitt said, "You know in the acting world because it's my day job… the immediate go-to is Paul Newman."

'Once Upon a time in Hollywood' actor revealed, "Because he aged so gracefully. And by all reports [he was] a really special, giving, warm and truthful human being."



When it comes to choosing from the present, the actor took the name of George Clooney, "If I was gonna name someone present, well I gotta name that George Clooney f–ker because why not?" Pitt, 58, joked. "Because usually, I'm always taking him out, and he's always taking me out. And this time, I'm gonna go the other way, just this once."

Clooney has still not reacted to Pitt's big revelation.



Pitt has recently launched his skincare line, Le Domaine and revealed that his ex-girlfriend, Gwyneth Paltrow, was the one who inspired him.

"I love what Gwyneth [Paltrow]'s done [with Goop]," he told the magazine of starting his celebrity-fronted line. "She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it's been a lovely creative outlet for her. In fact, come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day… maybe," as per People.

