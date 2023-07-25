Top 10 world news: Afghanistan beauty salons close permanently, Greece fires, and more

In Afghanistan, around 12,000 beauty salons shut down on Tuesday as a Taliban ban on the mostly women run establishments take place. As per industry estimates, this will affect the livelihood of approximately 60,000 women and also take away a female-only safe space from thousands of Afghan women. In other news, on the Greek island of Rhodes, as wildfires rage on for the seventh day, more than 2,000 holidayers had to be evacuated. Finally, Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis was involved in a car crash in Tennessee.

Across Afghanistan, thousands of beauty parlours took their last breath on Tuesday (July 25th). One of the last few revenue streams available to Afghan women and a cherished space for socialising, beauty parlours in the South Asian are now permanently closed following an order by Afghanistan rulers Taliban.

China on Tuesday (July 25) removed Qin Gang as the foreign minister, state broadcaster CCTV reports. His absence from public life since June had fuelled speculations about his whereabouts, reasons for his absence as well as his fate.

As wildfires rage on the Greek island of Rhodes for the seventh day, more than 2,000 holidayers have been evacuated on Monday (July 24th). Upcoming trips have been cancelled by tour operators as fires remain out of control on Tuesday (July 25th).

In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a police official has been killed in what is being described as a "suicide blast". The blast, as per Dawn.com, happened in a mosque in the Jamrud area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khyber. An associate of the suicide bomber has been detained by the police.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is all set to shuffle his cabinet, with the rejig of his front bench expected to take place on Wednesday, CTV News reported citing senior government sources.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Tuesday (July 25) slightly raised the outlook for global growth this year given the resilient economy, particularly, service sector activity in the first quarter of 2023. However, the global lender also warned about the persistent challenges which are dampening the medium-term outlook. Meanwhile, India’s projection of economic growth is at 6.1 per cent in this year.

Investigations into suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer, 59-year-old Rex Heuermann, took another grim turn when a walk-in vault with a "big iron door" was found at his home. The architect, reportedly, "secured numerous amounts of guns" in this vault.

Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis was involved in a car crash in Tennessee on Tuesday (July 25). He was en route to an event in Chattanooga in the morning when the incident took place.

In a tragic incident in Greece on Tuesday a plane that was combating wildfires, crashed near the island of Evia, east of Athens, reported Reuters news agency. The wildfires in Greece have had devastating consequences, with the plane crash now adding to the tragedy.