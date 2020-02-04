Toilet embedded with 40,000 diamonds reached Dubai

Dubai is known for flaunting lavish accessories and to keep up with the trend, a diamond-encrusted toilet reached the city on Tuesday.

The toilet with 40,815 diamonds totalling 334 carats and valued at $1.28 million was unveiled at The Amazing Museum & Art Gallery. The toilet, manufactured by Coronet Jewellery was awarded a certificate of authenticity by Guinness World Records representatives for “the most number of

diamonds set on a toilet bowl”.

(Photo Credit: Coronet Jewellery)

A gold toilet decorated with 40,815 pieces of 334.68-carat diamond on its bullet-proof glass lid is on display at the 2nd China International Import Expo in Shangha. The toilet is expected to set a Guinness World Record on the afternoon of Nov. 6, local media reported. pic.twitter.com/Kh9kqRumar — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) November 5, 2019 ×

The company has previously been awarded for titles like the world’s most valuable guitar with 400 carats worth $2 million, most diamonds on a handbag, and for the most diamonds embedded on a mobile phone case. Coronet Jewellery also produced a pair of high-heeled shoes embedded with 10,000 pink diamonds and worth $4.28 million.

"The idea of the diamond toilet that comes from the lyrics of Andy Lau’s Chinese song Toilet where he sings, 'Toilet is your friend'," Aaron Shum, president of Coronet Jewellery said.