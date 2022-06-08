To cut methane emissions, New Zealand to charge farmers for cow and sheep burps

In a bid to tackle greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture, New Zealand on Wednesday introduced a draft law where the country’s farmers would be charged every time their sheep or cow burps.

According to the Ministry for Environment, once the law takes shape, New Zealand would be the first country to make farmers pay for livestock emissions, reports Reuters.

New Zealand, a large agricultural exporter, is home to 5 million people and has about 10 million cattle and 26 million sheep. Nearly half its total greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture, mainly methane.

According to a draft plan drafted by the government and farm community representatives, farmers will have to pay for their gas emissions starting in 2025. Long-lived and short-lived farm gas will be priced separately, but their volume will be calculated using one measure.

"There is no question that we need to cut the amount of methane we are putting into the atmosphere, and an effective emissions pricing system for agriculture will play a key part in how we achieve that," Climate Change Minister James Shaw was quoted as saying.

The recommendations include incentives for farmers to reduce emissions, which can also be offset by planting forests, according to the document.

The revenue generated from the scheme will be invested in research, development and advisory services for farmers.

“Our recommendations enable sustainable food and fibre production for future generations while playing a fair part in meeting our country’s climate commitments,” said Michael Ahie, chair of the primary sector partnership, He Waka Eke Noa.

The government aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and has until the end of the year to decide how it will tax emissions from the agricultural sector.

