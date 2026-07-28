/This AI startups just raised $510 billion, more than all of 2025, in half the time

The AI industry didn't just beat last year's investment total. It beat it by mid-year, with six months to spare.

The Headline Number

Global startup investment reached a record $510 billion in the first half of 2026, according to Crunchbase data — surpassing the $440 billion invested across the entirety of 2025. Nearly 40 AI startups reached unicorn status (a $1 billion-plus valuation) in that same six-month window, with individual valuations ranging as high as $41 billion.

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Where The Money Actually Went

The funding didn't concentrate narrowly on foundation-model labs. July alone saw more than $1 billion invested across eight AI startups spanning healthcare, infrastructure, identity verification, voice AI, coding platforms, enterprise automation, and even matchmaking — a spread that suggests investors are betting on AI as a layer across many industries rather than a single winner-take-all race between a handful of frontier labs.

Individual July rounds included AIsphere's $439 million Series C, led by Alibaba Group and completed July 14; Acrab's $350 million raise, announced July 13; and Lyzr AI's $100 million round at a $500 million valuation, also announced July 13.

The Bigger Picture

Investor appetite is flowing specifically into infrastructure, semiconductors, robotics, and domain-specific applications alongside the foundation-model layer — a sign that the capital isn't purely chasing the next chatbot, but the full stack underneath it: the chips, the data centres, and the specialised tools built on top of general models.

That pattern matches what's playing out at the top of the industry too, where the frontier labs themselves are locking in tens of billions in compute contracts — OpenAI's roughly $750 billion infrastructure commitment through 2030, Anthropic's $40 billion, multi-year compute deal with xAI — spending that only makes sense if the underlying demand these venture bets are chasing keeps compounding at the pace it has so far in 2026.